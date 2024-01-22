BBC Children’s visits Crongton in adaptation of Alex Wheatle books

BBC Children’s has commissioned an adaptation of British author Alex Wheatle’s Crongton series of books.

Written by Archie Maddocks, Crongton is being produced by All3Media’s New Pictures for BBC iPlayer and is aimed at 10- to 12-year-olds. All3Media International has the distribution rights.

The 10×25’ comedy-drama, which is intended to be a returning series, chronicles the lives of a group of young people living in a multicultural community in a fictional urban housing estate, as they navigate the complexities of social politics, peer pressure and identity while trying to forge a place for themselves within a world full of possibility and littered with danger.

“Shot through with irreverent humour and featuring animated fantasy sequences, it’s a joyful, energetic ride through the trials and tribulations of growing up, a celebration of the kind of community you only find on an estate, and a look at how you come to terms with the darkness of the world around you when you’re on the cusp of childhood and adulthood,” BBC Children’s said.

There are five books in Wheatle’s Crongton series, the first of which was released in 2015, with the most recent publishing last year. The adaptation is directed by Ethosheia Hylton (Boarders) and produced by Joanna Hanley (Phoenix Rise). The exec producers are New Pictures’ creative director Elaine Pyke, CEO Willow Grylls and Imogen O’Sullivan.

Alongside Maddocks, episodic writers include Athena Kugblenu (Horrible Histories), Thara Popoola (Sex Education) and Willow Mirza (A Town Called Malice), with story contributions from Wheatle, Haleema Mirza (Secret Invasion) and Cherish Shirley (Everything I Know About Love).