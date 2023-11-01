BBC Children’s & Education travels to Musical Storyland with CBeebies order

BBC Children’s & Education has commissioned a series featuring the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra for preschool channel CBeebies.

Musical Storyland brings famous stories from around the world to life through music, with different celebrities narrating each episode.

Using live action and animation alongside original compositions, stories featured in the 10-part series include The Baobab Tree, Jack & the Beanstalk, Ananse & the Monkeys and The Hare & the Tortoise.

Musical Storyland follows BBC Philharmonic’s 2022 film The Musical Story of the Gingerbread Man and features internationally renowned guest musicians. It will be accompanied by teaching resources on the BBC Teach website for schools to use.

The series is filmed on location entirely in the north-west of England and will launch on CBeebies and BBC Teach on November 27. Episodes will be broadcast on CBeebies every day that week. The boxset of the first five episodes will also be available on iPlayer from November 27 and the remainder will be saved for Easter 2024.