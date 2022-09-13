BBC captures Vegesaurs for CBeebies, iPlayer

NEWS BRIEF: The BBC in the UK has picked up CGI-animated comedy-adventure series Vegesaurs for its CBeebies channel and iPlayer streamer.

Produced by independent Australian producer Cheeky Little Media in association with the Australian Broadcasting Company, France TV and Studio 100, Vegesaurs (20×5’) will make its debut on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer later this year following a deal with kids’ distributor Studio 100 Media.