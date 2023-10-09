BBC calls gen AI a ‘significant opportunity’ but warns of risks if misused

The BBC has set out its latest approach to using generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) while highlighting ethical issues, legal and copyright challenges and significant risks around misinformation and bias.

Rhodri Talfan Davies, the UK pubcaster’s director of nations, recently became responsible for bringing teams together across the BBC to shape its response to gen AI.

Talfan Davies has set out the latest plans in an article that describes how keeping pace with technological developments has been a cornerstone of the BBC ever since it was founded in 1922.

The exec said the BBC always intends to “positively influence” how new tech develops “to support the supply of trusted public media and information,” while gen AI could “herald a new wave of technology innovation that could impact almost every field of human activity.”

The BBC is preparing numerous projects that explore the use of gen AI and believes the tech could “potentially support, complement or even transform” its activities in areas such as journalism research and production; content discovery and archive; and personalised experiences.

At the same time, it is also taking steps to safeguard the interests of licence fee payers as the tech evolves.

For example, it does not believe the current ‘scraping’ of BBC data without its permission in order to train gen AI models is in the public interest and it wants to agree a more structured and sustainable approach with technology companies.

The Beeb has already taken steps to prevent web crawlers like those from Open AI and Common Crawl from accessing BBC websites.

“We believe gen AI could provide a significant opportunity for the BBC to deepen and amplify our mission, enabling us to deliver more value to our audiences and to society. It also has the potential to help our teams to work more effectively and efficiently across a broad range of areas including production workflows and our back office,” said Talfan Davies.

“Alongside these opportunities, it is already clear that gen AI is likely to introduce new and significant risks if not harnessed properly. These include ethical issues, legal and copyright challenges and significant risks around misinformation and bias.

“These risks are real and cannot be underestimated. This wave of innovation will demand vision and vigilance in equal measure. But we believe a responsible approach to using this technology can help mitigate some of these risks and enable experimentation.”

Talfan Davies added that the pubcaster will seek to mitigate challenges including trust in media, protection of copyright and content discovery. He also vowed to “always prioritise talent and creativity – no technology can replicate or replace human creativity.”

“We will always prioritise and prize authentic, human storytelling by reporters, writers and broadcasters who are the best in their fields,” he said. “We will work with them to explore how they could use gen AI to help them push new boundaries. Creators and suppliers play a vital role in our industry. The BBC will always consider the rights of artists and rights holders when using gen AI.”