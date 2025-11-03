Please wait...
BBC boxes clever with Workerbee’s Eubanks doc

The Eubanks: Like Father, Like Son

NEWS BRIEF: UK public broadcaster the BBC has commissioned reality documentary special The Eubanks: Like Father, Like Son, featuring boxers Chris Eubank and Chris Eubank Jnr.

The 1×60’ film, produced by Banijay UK label Workerbee, will premiere on BBC Three and iPlayer on November 11 and is set for broadcast on BBC One the following evening. It follows middleweight Chris Eubank Jnr in the run-up to his rematch with Conor Benn, a fighting feud that has reignited the rivalry between their famous fathers, Chris Eubank Snr and Nigel Benn, who fought twice in the 1990s.

C21 reporter 03-11-2025 ©C21Media
