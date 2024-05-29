BBC apprehends The Turkish Detective after Paramount Global deal

The BBC has acquired UK rights to crime thriller The Turkish Detective for BBC iPlayer and TV channels, after a deal with US studio Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The eight-part drama is adapted from the award-winning 24-novel Inspector Ikmen series by English crime writer Barbara Nadel, and is produced by Turkish production company Ay Yapim.

The English-language series is written and exec produced by Ben Schiffer (Skins) and directed by Niels Arden Oplev (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) who also executive produces. Other exec producers for the series include Kerem Çatay and Claire Sowerby-Sheppard.

Set in modern-day Istanbul, the series stars Haluk Bilginer (Baba), Ethan Kai (Killing Eve) and Yasemin Kay Allen (The Usual Suspects). The Turkish Detective will launch later this year on BBC iPlayer and TV channels.

The series was launched at the LA Screenings in 2023 and has aired on streamer Paramount+ in various territories. The deal comes after the LA Screenings 2024 earlier this month.

“Not only does The Turkish Detective provide a compelling, multi-layered crime thriller, but is set in stunning Istanbul, a vibrant contemporary city that also reflects the cultural influences of a rich and varied historical past,” said Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisitions.