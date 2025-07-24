BBC and NBCUniversal put call out to UK producers for major unscripted format

The BBC and NBCUniversal are once again joining forces in search of another major unscripted format and have put the call out to UK production companies for pitches.

The two are seeking an unscripted format that can go into development and, if commissioned, air by spring 2027.

The two worked together on the US adaptation of The Traitors and Destination X, the UK version of which is set to launch on BBC One on July 30.

The initial deadline for pitches is October 3, with the two seeking new original IP with the potential to hook in audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. Submissions are limited to one idea per UK-based production company.

The BBC and NBCUniversal will aim to select between five and 10 ideas for £10,000 (US$13,540) of paid development each, starting on October 17.

The selected companies will be required to submit a detailed development proposal by December 15.

The two will decide which idea to progress to either non-TX pilot or proof of concept, depending on the idea. Any commissioning decision will be made by the end of March 2026.

In a post on the BBC website, the organisations said they are looking for “high-concept ideas with real scale.”

“Whether it’s live, studio-based or driven by a compelling narrative arc, we’re after shows that bring people together, delivering bold, unforgettable, family-friendly viewing that resonates across generations,” the post said.

“Most importantly – surprise us. We’re looking for ideas with bold hooks and fresh execution. What does the next evolution of unexpected, competitive entertainment look like? How can we introduce a game-changing twist that rivals the iconic Round Table or the dramatic build to the final act of Destination X – something that feels new, thrilling and unexpected?

“Above all, we’re after bold, modern formats that defy expectations and captivate audiences – ideas packed with clever twists and unexpected rug pulls that keep viewers hooked. Working jointly and pooling resources can create significant efficiencies for us, so formats and ideas built round a shared location or production hub are of particular interest.”

The post also provides producers with starting points to develop ideas from, such as “arc’ed competition,” “dating and relationship,” and “performance and talent.”