BBC Alba returns to The Island as Gaelic-language drama secures global sales

Scottish Gaelic-language channel BBC Alba is returning to An t-Eilean (The Island) as the murder mystery series secures international buyers via distributor All3Media International.

The Bafta-nominated drama, the biggest and most high-profile Gaelic drama series in BBC Alba’s history, is heading to Europe, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand as its second season is confirmed to be in development.

From Black Camel Pictures (Annika), the first season, which premiered last year and was also pre-bought by BBC Four, has been taken by Acorn Media for the US, English-speaking Canada and the Caribbean.

A second pan-territory acquisition has also been signed by All3Media International with Canal+, covering rights for France, Africa and French-speaking Europe.

In further European deals, the four-part first season has been acquired by Antena TV (Romania), DR (Denmark), EITB (Basque Spain), Hellenic Telecommunications (Greece), RTBF (French-speaking Belgium and Luxembourg) and SVT (Sweden). The drama is also on SBS in Australia and Rialto Channel in New Zealand.

Combining Gaelic dialogue with English, it is set in the Western Isles of Scotland, with Sorcha Groundsell (His Dark Materials) leading the cast as a young family liaison officer assigned to investigate a brutal murder at a remote castle.

It also stars Sagar Radia (Industry), Iain Macrae (Bannan), Sinéad MacInnes (Outlander), Meredith Brook (Bannan), Sam James Smith (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s Faustus: That Damned Woman), Elspeth Turner (Riptide) and newcomer Andrew Macinnes.

Other cast members include Daibhidh Walker, Sharyn Ferguson, Carina MacLeod, Tormod Macleòid, MJ Deans, Iain ‘Spanish’ Mackay and Julia Taudevin.

It is the latest drama from Black Camel Pictures to be distributed globally by All3Media International following the exclusive first-look deal signed between the two companies in 2023.

Bill MacLeod, commissioning editor at BBC Alba, said: “An t-Eilean will once again transport viewers to one of the most dramatic landscapes in the world with a taut and twisty story that will keep them on the edge of their seats until the final few frames.”

David Smith, director of Screen Scotland, said the funding body “rarely” funds second seasons of shows, but the “cultural significance” of An t-Eilean is such that it has been able to continue to support it.

“An t-Eilean delivered Gaelic drama to the world for the first time and has reached further than we could ever have anticipated,” Smith said.

The show is financed through a multi-partner funding structure supported by MG Alba, the BBC, Screen Scotland, Black Camel Pictures, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Comhairle nan Eielean Siar and All3Media International.

The series is executive produced by Arabella Page Croft and Nicole Fitzpatrick and written and executive produced by Nicholas Osborne.

Tom Sullivan (Arracht) is lead director with Mairead Hamilton, who co-writes the show and directs an episode. It is series produced by Kieran Parker and Bjorn Hanson from Black Camel Pictures. The music is by composer Biggi Hilmars.