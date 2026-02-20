BBC acquires adult animated series Deano for BBC One and iPlayer

UK pubcaster the BBC has acquired adult animated series Deano for BBC One and iPlayer.

Originally a web series, Deano is created and written by Australian creators Dean Thomas and David Ferrier, and coproduced by Aussie animation studio Hooligan Animation, BBC Studios and 20th Television Animation.

Joe Brumm, creator of hit preschool series Bluey, is the script editor and an executive producer for BBC Studios.

Deano (8×30’) follows a mischievous eight-year-old boy with a heart of gold, growing up in a ruthlessly tough neighbourhood. He has no concept that the chips are stacked against him and embraces everyone equally, from the local teenage dropouts to the town police chief.

Also exec producing for BBC Studios is Adam Bailey. The exec producers for Hooligan are chair Greg Basser, chief creative officer Ross Shuman, company directors Tracey Robertson, Tracey Vieira and Nathan Mayfield.

Deano will be produced at Hooligan’s studios in Brisbane with support from the Australian federal government’s ‘producer offset’ tax rebate along with a grant from the state of Queensland.

The series will premiere in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One and then also stream on Disney+. Hulu is the worldwide distributor.