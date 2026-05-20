Baywatch reboot set for Sky after Fremantle strikes UK, Ireland deal

LA SCREENINGS: Sky has acquired the Baywatch reboot from Fremantle for its linear service and streamer NOW in the UK and Ireland.

The 12-episode first season, produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, will launch on Comcast-owned Sky in 2027. Fremantle, which handles international sales, struck the deal.

The reboot, which is scheduled to premiere on Fox in the US in January 2027, follows a new line-up of lifeguards as they navigate rescues, relationships and beachside drama on the coast of Southern California.

The cast includes Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, Noah Beck and Brooks Nader.

The new iteration of the series is being showrun by Matt Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted), who also serves as an executive producer alongside McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz.

Fox Entertainment Global holds distribution rights in the US, while Fremantle manages international sales.

Sky’s director of acquisitions and strategic projects, Lucy Criddle, who acquired the series, said: “Baywatch is one of the most iconic television franchises of all time, and this bold new reimagining will deliver the sun, sea and high-stakes drama audiences know and love, while introducing a dynamic new cast for a new generation of fans.”

Fremantle’s executive VP of coproduction and distribution for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Jamie Lynn, added: “Baywatch is one of the most iconic and globally recognised brands in television, and the excitement surrounding the series reflects its enduring appeal. It has an instantly familiar feel while still being made for today’s audiences, offering something for both loyal and new fans. It delivers the sun-soaked drama and signature energy people love, on an even bigger scale.”