Bavaria Media brings trio of series from Constantin Film to Mipcom

German distributor Bavaria Media has picked up distribution rights to three shows from German producer Constantin Film and will launch them at Mipcom in Cannes next week.

Inside a Family (6×45’) is a drama and suspense series produced by Constantin. The storyline revolves around the lives of four siblings as they reunite for a wedding and grapple with their past traumas.

Dead End is a 12-part dramedy produced by Constantin subsidiary Moovie for German public broadcaster ZDF. The series “weaves together the interconnected destinies of four women from a suburban community, bound by a concealed dark secret.”

Finally, comedy All for One, One for All, from Constantin Television for RTL+, focuses on Andreas, an ambitious Bundesliga basketball coach who unexpectedly finds himself tasked with training a team of intellectually challenged players, who will teach him a life lesson.

Bavaria Media will offer all three titles to the international market for the first time at Mipcom.