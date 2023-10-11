Please wait...
Bavaria Media brings trio of series from Constantin Film to Mipcom

Six-part drama series Inside A Family

German distributor Bavaria Media has picked up distribution rights to three shows from German producer Constantin Film and will launch them at Mipcom in Cannes next week.

Inside a Family (6×45’) is a drama and suspense series produced by Constantin. The storyline revolves around the lives of four siblings as they reunite for a wedding and grapple with their past traumas.

Dead End is a 12-part dramedy produced by Constantin subsidiary Moovie for German public broadcaster ZDF. The series “weaves together the interconnected destinies of four women from a suburban community, bound by a concealed dark secret.”

Finally, comedy All for One, One for All, from Constantin Television for RTL+, focuses on Andreas, an ambitious Bundesliga basketball coach who unexpectedly finds himself tasked with training a team of intellectually challenged players, who will teach him a life lesson.

Bavaria Media will offer all three titles to the international market for the first time at Mipcom.

Wilfried Urbe 11-10-2023 ©C21Media
