Bataclan attack survivor drama Those Who Lived picked up in Spain, Portugal, Israel

Spain’s Movistar Plus is among the buyers of French drama Those Who Lived, about a group of survivors of the terrorist attacks at the Bataclan in Paris in 2015.

France’s Federation International, the distribution arm of Federation Studios, has also sold the 8×60′ show to Nos Lusomundo (Portugal) and Hot (Israel).

Coproduced by What’s Up Films, Mizar Films and NAC Films for original commissioner France Télévisions, the series focuses on seven survivors held hostage during the terrorist attack at the Bataclan theatre in Paris in November 2015.

The group went on to form a unique friendship as they rebuilt their lives after the trauma. The series follows their powerful and moving journeys over the course of several years.

Those Who Lived is written by Oscar-winning director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade and Antoine Lacomblez, and stars Benjamin Lavernhe, Alix Poisson, Antoine Reinartz, Félix Moati, Anne Steffens, Thomas Goldberg, Cédric Eeckhout and Megan Northam.

It has previously been sold to HBO Max (France), Nova (Greece), SVT (Sweden) and RTS (Switzerland), and was pre-bought by RTBF in Belgium. Further deals are currently underway in other key territories, according to Federation International.