Bardo S Ramírez tapped to lead studio strategy, operations at Disney Branded TV

Disney Branded Television has appointed Bardo S Ramírez as VP of studio strategy and operations, and promoted animation veteran Chris Hutchison to VP of production.

Bardo S Ramírez

In his new role, Ramírez will lead strategic planning, production resource management, physical delivery and workplace culture initiatives for Disney Television Animation, reporting to David Cobb, senior VP of operations and content planning at Disney Branded Television.

Ramírez is returning to the fold having spent 12 years up to 2016 in a variety of roles at the Mouse House, including executive producer of the creative studio at Walt Disney Imagineering and director of production at Disneytoon Studios.

Most recently he worked for four years as a co-executive producer at Universal Animation Studios.

With his promotion, Hutchison’s role will expand to oversee production management of content for Disney Junior. He will report to Sarah Finn, senior VP of production at Disney Television Animation.

Hutchison joined Disney in 2009 and most recently served as executive director of production at Disney Television Animation.

Disney Branded Television develops and produces original content for streamer Disney+ and Disney’s linear channels. Disney Television Animation, Disney Channel and Disney Junior series, movies and shortform all fall under Disney Branded Television.

Jordan Pinto 20-04-2022 ©C21Media

