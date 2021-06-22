Baptiste S2 scores pick-ups

PBS Masterpiece in North America and Sky in New Zealand are among the international broadcasters to have picked up season two of All3Media International crime drama Baptiste starring Fiona Shaw.

The latest instalment of the crime drama sees retired detective Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) investigate the disappearance of British Ambassador Emma Chambers (Shaw), who vanishes while on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains.

Baptiste is produced by Two Brothers Pictures, the drama prodco behind shows such as Fleabag, Liar, Cheat and upcoming BBC dramas Angela Black and The Tourist.

Deals have also been secured with Tohokushinsha in Japan, as well as a pan-territory deal with Starz covering German-speaking Europe, French-speaking Europe, Italian-speaking Europe, Latin America, French Dom Tom, BBC Studios ANZ for Australia and BBC Studios Asia for BBC premium drama SVoD service BBC First.