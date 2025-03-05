Please wait...
Banijay’s Truly Original partners comedian George Lopez on feature doc and reality series

George Lopez in Lopez vs Lopez (Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Banijay-backed US prodco Truly Original is partnering with comedian, actor and producer George Lopez and producer Salvador Vasquez to develop a pair of unscripted projects.

The first is Darkness: The Charlie Murphy Story, a feature documentary about the life and career of writer and comedian Charlie Murphy, the late brother of Eddie Murphy, who died of leukemia in 2017 at the age of 57.

Production is already underway, with executive production by Richard Murphy (Charlie Murphy’s cousin and former manager), Lopez and Salvador Vasquez.

Details of the second project have not yet been revealed but it is described as a “competitive and comedy-driven reality series.”

As well as his stand-up comedy work, Lopez stars alongside his daughter in the NBC sitcom Lopez vs Lopez and recently starred in the Warner Bros film Blue Beetle.

Truly Original, led by co-presidents and co-CEOs Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock, has produced series including Ink Master, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Real Housewives of Dubai, Family Karma, Basketball Wives, Swamp People, Summer House and Winter House.

Jordan Pinto 05-03-2025 ©C21Media
