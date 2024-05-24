Banijay’s Screen Line Productions prepares The Declaration in YA book adaptation

Banijay France’s recently launched scripted label Screen Line Productions has acquired the rights to British author Gemma Malley’s 2007 young-adult sci-fi novel The Declaration.

Set in the year 2140, a future where longevity drugs have made it possible for people to live indefinitely, the dystopian novel follows a 16-year-old girl born into an overpopulated world that views her existence as surplus.

Her life in a Surplus Hall, where unwanted children are sent, takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of a new resident. Together, they embark on a perilous journey that challenges the very essence of their society’s values.

The Declaration will be adapted by Morgan S Dalibert (AKA) and Mathieu Lalande. Screen Line Productions was formed last year by Alexia Laroche-Joubert and Frédéric Lussato, the respective CEO and MD of Banijay France’s Adventure Line Productions.

Later last year, Laroche-Joubert was promoted to CEO of Banijay France, overseeing all the company’s activities.

Screen Line Productions is developing a portfolio of scripted shows for the French and international markets. Its first commission is Trash, a mini-series for Amazon’s Prime Video, which is inspired by the real-life events of Loft Story, the French adaptation of Big Brother.