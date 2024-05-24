Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Banijay’s Screen Line Productions prepares The Declaration in YA book adaptation

Alexia Laroche-Joubert and Frédéric Lussato

Banijay France’s recently launched scripted label Screen Line Productions has acquired the rights to British author Gemma Malley’s 2007 young-adult sci-fi novel The Declaration.

Set in the year 2140, a future where longevity drugs have made it possible for people to live indefinitely, the dystopian novel follows a 16-year-old girl born into an overpopulated world that views her existence as surplus.

Her life in a Surplus Hall, where unwanted children are sent, takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of a new resident. Together, they embark on a perilous journey that challenges the very essence of their society’s values.

The Declaration will be adapted by Morgan S Dalibert (AKA) and Mathieu Lalande. Screen Line Productions was formed last year by Alexia Laroche-Joubert and Frédéric Lussato, the respective CEO and MD of Banijay France’s Adventure Line Productions.

Later last year, Laroche-Joubert was promoted to CEO of Banijay France, overseeing all the company’s activities.

Screen Line Productions is developing a portfolio of scripted shows for the French and international markets. Its first commission is Trash, a mini-series for Amazon’s Prime Video, which is inspired by the real-life events of Loft Story, the French adaptation of Big Brother.

Karolina Kaminska 24-05-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

More bad news for UK screen sector as ITV set to axe 200 jobs in restructure
CBC orders menopause comedy, Allan Hawco procedural as part of upfront slate
Anton to supercharge TV series slate after $108m BlackRock investment
Mediawan crosses the continent to CEE
Tinder Swindler producer Raw TV joins A+E to exert Influence with new thriller