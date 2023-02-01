Banijay’s NL Film brings in Anne de Clercq as creative director, promotes Ten Haaf

Banijay Benelux’s Dutch scripted business NL Film has appointed film and drama director Anne de Clercq as creative director.

De Clercq will manage NL Film’s creative team and portfolio, alongside her directing work.

NL Film has also promoted creative producer Jochum ten Haaf to head of development. He and de Clercq will work with creative producers Henriette Drost and Claire Zhou to develop new stories and acquire IP for the production of films and drama series.

De Clercq’s recent credits include film Soof 3 and documentary Snelle-Zonder Jas Naar Buiten.

Ten Haaf is best known as an actor for his performance as Vincent van Gogh in the West End and on Broadway. His writing credits include series Commandos, Heer & Meester and Dokter Tinus.