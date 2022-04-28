Please wait...
Banijay’s MasterChef returns to France

MasterChef France will now air on France 2

NEWS BRIEF: Public broadcaster France 2 has commissioned a rebooted local version of Banijay’s culinary format MasterChef, to be produced by Banijay France.

The show will be hosted by Agathe Lecaron, with Yves Camdeborde, Thierry Marx and Georgiana Viou as judges. MasterChef previously ran for four seasons on commercial network TF1, produced by Shine France.

C21 reporter 28-04-2022 ©C21Media
