Banijay’s Green on Big Brother’s UK return, PBS’s DeWitt on reaching kids beyond TV

Today we hear from Lucas Green, chief content officer for operations at Banijay, about the UK return of Big Bother and expansion of Deal or No Deal, and Sara DeWitt, senior VP and general manager of PBS Kids, about reaching young audiences via YouTube and gaming.

Big Brother returned to UK screens last month on ITV2 and streamer ITVX following a five-year hiatus, although the big daddy of reality TV has been on air in the US constantly since the year 2000.

The show is among the blockbuster evergreen formats within the substantive Banijay portfolio and Lucas Green, chief content officer for operations, spoke to Nico Franks at Mipcom about it, the expansion of the Deal or No Deal ‘universe,’ Survivor and more.

Sara DeWitt is senior VP and general manager of PBS Kids, the children’s arm of US public broadcaster PBS and she was also in Cannes, where she spoke with Nico about reaching young audiences via YouTube and gaming, and the impact of AI.

