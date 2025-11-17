Banijay’s Electric Robin partners with presenter, producer Aidy Smith

Banijay Branded Entertainment (BBE) has signed a collaboration with presenter and producer Aidy Smith and production company Electric Robin (part of Banijay UK).

The deal will see the creation of formats, developed in partnership between Electric Robin and Aidy Smith, who will also serve as exec producer.

The formats will span both branded and non-branded entertainment projects designed to engage audiences through storytelling and brand integration.

Smith is a TV presenter, producer and journalist. Over the years, he has become a recognised voice in the worlds of food and drink, mixology, travel, LGBTQ+ representation, and neurodivergence through his TV shows, radio segments, documentaries, and written columns.

He is the co-creator and presenter of The Three Drinkers on Amazon Prime, which airs in 172 countries, and a regular contributor to The Independent and BBC Radio London.

In addition to his media work, Smith serves as a global ambassador for both the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme and the Tourette Association. As the world’s only global TV presenter with Tourette Syndrome, and through his lived experiences of ADHD and dyslexia, Smith is a passionate advocate for neurodivergent communities.

Carlotta Rossi Spencer, global head of Branded Entertainment business development, Banijay Entertainment says: “Aidy is widely recognised for his work across television and digital platforms, bringing a unique creative vision and deep understanding of audience engagement. Combined with Electric Robin’s extensive production expertise and proven success in brand partnerships, this collaboration is primed to deliver standout formats that resonate with audiences and clients alike.”

Smith adds: “Partnering with Banijay Entertainment is more than a career milestone. It’s a meaningful leap for neurodivergent representation both in front of and behind the camera. For years, Tourette Syndrome has been pushed to the margins by a lack of faith in our potential. I have spent nearly a decade proving the opposite, creating work that is inclusive, entertaining and commercially strong.

“For anyone who was told film or TV was not for them due to their neurodivergence or disability, let this be a reminder of just how capable we are, and how we don’t just belong in this space, we are meant to lead it.”