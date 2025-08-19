Banijay’s A Fábrica Mexico & US Hispanic hires showrunner Santiago Zapata as scripted VP

Banijay Americas label A Fábrica Mexico & US Hispanic has hired producer and screenwriter Santiago Zapata as scripted VP, overseeing development and production for the Mexico City-based label.

Zapata most recently led the film and TV division of Ntertain Studios/Neon16, which was founded by former Sony Music Entertainment CEO Tommy Mottola and Lex Borrero.

During his stint with the company, he was in charge of developing series, films, documentaries and brand-backed projects for the US and Latin American market.

As a showrunner, Zapata has worked on projects including Disney+’s Los Montaner, while he also wrote and executive produced La Firma for Netflix and Thalia’s Mixtape for Paramount+. He also has writer and producer credits on feature films include The Boy (2015), City of Dead Men (2016) and Monos (2019).

Earlier in his career, he worked at Colombia’s Contento Films, where he played a key role in helping put Medellin on the production map globally, working with the local government to create some of the film incentive programmes that significantly grew production volume in the region.

The appointment comes after EndemolShine Boomdog and Banijay Entertainment in June announced they were teaming with Latin American writer and producer Leonardo Padrón to launch Leonardo Padrón Productions. The new venture will work with A Fábrica Mexico & US Hispanic on scripted projects, with several Spanish-language drama series currently in development.

A Fábrica Mexico & US Hispanic is led by president Luiz Noronha. Alejandro Rincón, CEO EndemolShine Boomdog, oversees the label.

“Santiago is a storyteller at heart and brings deep creative experience as an executive, along with a forward-thinking enthusiasm as a producer,” said Noronha.