Banijay visits the Moulin Rouge as it unveils unscripted slate for Mipcom

European production and distribution group Banijay has revealed its factual slate for Mipcom, including a documentary series about famous French cabaret the Moulin Rouge.

Moulin Rouge: Yes We Can Can is produced by Banijay-owned prodco Dragonfly for UK pubcaster BBC Two. It follows the club’s artistic director, Janet Pharaoh, as she recruits a new cohort of dancers from the UK.

Two celebrity-led travel titles – Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – are produced by Raw TV for CNN. They see the actors explore the rich cultures of their ancestors.

As reported by C21 this week, Four Kings (wt) is a four-part sports factual series, produced by Banijay-owned UK prodco Workerbee for Amazon Prime Video.

It tells the story of a golden era in British boxing, when Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought for world titles.

Meanwhile, The Other Mrs Jordan (Circle Circle Films and October Films for ITVX) is a three-part miniseries about a serial bigamist who left broken hearts around the world.

Sharon and Ozzy: Home to Roost (Expectation for BBC One) documents the celebrity couple as they return to Britain after 20 years of living in the US.

Finally, The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson (72 Films for Channel 4) chronicles the events that shaped the former British Prime Minister’s political career.

Banijay Rights are handling international distribution for all the titles.

In other news, Banijay has acquired the format and finished tape rights to upcoming ITV reality series The Fortune Hotel.

The show will launch on ITV and streamer ITVX in 2024. Producer Tuesday’s Child retains the rights to produce the format in the US.

Finally, SimpelZodiak, part of Banijay Benelux, is to produce adventure reality The Life Trail for RTL’s Dutch streamer Videoland. This eight-part series was developed by SimpelZodiak and RTL Creative Unit, together with Nasrdin Dchar, Walid Benmbarek and Erik Wegewijs.

It follows eight young people as they embark on a life-changing adventure through Switzerland to improve their psychological wellbeing and overcome their greatest challenges.