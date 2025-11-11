Banijay UK’s Shine TV hires Emma Young as permanent senior exec producer

Banijay UK has hired Emma Young as a permanent senior exec producer at its Shine TV label.

Young has produced a variety of factual reality formats including Banged Up, Go Back to Where You Came From, Hunted and Celebrity Hunted, all for Channel 4. She most recently worked on the latest season of Hunted with Shine TV as an exec producer.

Reporting to Shine TV’s director of programmes Matt Bennett, Young will work with the wider creative teams at the prodco on delivering premium factual reality series as well as developing new formats to add to the Shine slate.

Bennett said: “Emma and I have worked together on multiple series at Shine and she is one of the most talented programme makers working in British television. Emma consistently delivers groundbreaking, engaging and entertaining formats which make us all think about the world around us.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Emma join Shine’s senior team and look forward to the exciting years ahead as she helps keep our current series compelling for a modern audience and expand Shine’s exciting slate of new shows.”