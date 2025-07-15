Banijay UK’s MasterChef mired in more controversy as John Torode denies racist comment

Banijay UK’s culinary format MasterChef has been rocked by yet more scandal, after presenter John Torode admitted he is the subject of an allegation of using racist language while working on the BBC show.

The allegation was upheld as part of the recent inquiry into the conduct of Torode’s onscreen co-host Gregg Wallace.

That report, ordered by Banijay UK, substantiated 45 out of a total of 83 allegations, as well as two separate claims made against other people, including one for using racist language.

Torode went on social media to confirm that he was the person accused of using racist language. However, the Australian-born chef claimed he has “no recollection” of the incident and added: “I do not believe that it happened.”

The remarks are said to have been made in either 2018 or 2019, with Torode reportedly apologising straight afterwards.

Torode said on Instagram: “For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion. The allegation is I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe it was intended in a malicious way and I apologised immediately afterwards.

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened.”

“However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

UK newspaper The Sun has reported that the BBC and Banijay asked Torode to resign from MasterChef, citing “the stress and scrutiny of the furore around the show,” which he refused to do.

The Torode story broke a matter of hours after the report into Wallace’s inappropriate behaviour was published yesterday.

Those complaints mostly related to inappropriate sexual language and humour, but also culturally insensitive and racist comments, one of unwelcome physical contact and three of being in a state of undress.

Wallace, who was diagnosed with autism during the investigation, was fired permanently as MasterChef host last week after BBC News revealed a further 50 people had come forward with allegations against him.

Wallace has persistently denied wrongdoing and in advance of the report’s release said it had cleared him of “the most serious and sensational allegations.”

A decision is yet to be made whether an as-yet-unaired season of MasterChef with Wallace as co-host will ever be seen on the BBC. Writer and podcaster Grace Dent has since been brought in to co-host a forthcoming season alongside Torode.