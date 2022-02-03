Banijay secures CEE copros for local Survivor versions

NEWS BRIEF: United Media-owned broadcasters Nova TV in Croatia and Nova S in Serbia are partnering on a local version of classic Banijay format Survivor to air later this year.

In addition, TV Markíza in Slovakia and TV Nova in the Czech Republic will air a new adaptation of the format. Acun Medya is on board as local producer for both versions. Distributor Banijay Rights sealed the coproduction deals for the show, which has been produced in 48 territories since its launch in 1997.