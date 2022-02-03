Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Banijay secures CEE copros for local Survivor versions

Survivor first aired in 1997

NEWS BRIEF: United Media-owned broadcasters Nova TV in Croatia and Nova S in Serbia are partnering on a local version of classic Banijay format Survivor to air later this year.

In addition, TV Markíza in Slovakia and TV Nova in the Czech Republic will air a new adaptation of the format. Acun Medya is on board as local producer for both versions. Distributor Banijay Rights sealed the coproduction deals for the show, which has been produced in 48 territories since its launch in 1997.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 03-02-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche
WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
Viaplay's Wallestam on moving beyond Nordic noir
Hulu, Fox strike multi-faceted output deal for unscripted, animation
Dynamic hires ZDF's Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros