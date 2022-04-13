Please wait...
Banijay Rights courts ITV format Romeo & Duet

Oti Mabuse hosts ITV’s Romeo & Duet

NEWS BRIEF: Banijay Rights has acquired the global distribution rights to musical dating format Romeo & Duet ahead of its premiere on UK commercial broadcaster ITV.

Created and produced by Goat Films, Romeo & Duet gives its contestants just one ‘sing’ to entice a singleton down from the balcony to form a couple. The newly formed couple then head off on a date to learn a duet, before returning to perform the song in a singing competition against the other couples from the series.

