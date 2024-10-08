Banijay Rights continues Highway Thru Hell trip

NEWS BRIEF: Banijay Entertainment’s distribution arm has added shortform segment rights to Canadian factual series Highway Thru Hell, produced by Thunderbird Entertainment-owned Great Pacific Media, to its sales slate.

Banijay Rights, the longtime distributor of Highway Thru Hell internationally, now holds the rights to license, distribute, publish and broadcast short-form segments and stories excerpted from the series, which is currently in pre-production on its fourteenth season. An official Highway Thru Hell YouTube channel, created and managed by Banijay Rights, launched in August. Additionally, Banijay Rights now publishes segments on social media platforms, including Highway Thru Hell’s Official Show Page on Facebook.