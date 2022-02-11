Please wait...
Banijay partners with French filmmaker Alain Goldman to grow scripted portfolio

European production and distribution group Banijay is partnering with French producer Alain Goldman via the production entities Pitchipoï Productions and Montmartre Films (previously Légende Films).

Banijay France and Goldman will together grow a pipeline of scripted IP, in the form of both series and feature-length films.

Goldman’s accolades from independent films include Oscars, Césars, BAFTAs and a Golden Globe. He is also behind Netflix’s The Spy (Sacha Baron Cohen), Amazon Prime’s Flashback (Caroline Vigneaux) and The Mad Women’s Ball (Mélanie Laurent).

Forthcoming titles include feature film Verde directed by Cédric Jimenez (The Stronghold), about Ingrid Betancourt and Clara Rojas’ captivity in the Colombian jungle.

His past film credits include An Officer and a Spy (2019), Edmond (2018), Santa & Cie. (2017), Mustang (2015), The Connection (2014), Paulette (2012), Coco (2008), La Vie en Rose (2007), 99 Francs (2007), The Corsican File (2004) and The Crimson Rivers (2000).

Goldman said: “Banijay shares our vision for the company going forward, and their immediate understanding and belief in our ethos makes them the perfect partner for our future. Joining a forward-thinking global company like Banijay gives us the ability to reach even greater heights in the years to come.”

François de Brugada, CEO, Banijay France added: “In partnering with Alain, we wish to support him in his strive to maintain and evolve a healthy pipeline of scripted titles spanning movies and series. We have no doubt, that in collaboration with the team in France, he will be a central pillar in supporting our ambitions to generate a larger portfolio of premium fiction.”

