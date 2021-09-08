Banijay Nordic recruits new Rubicon CEO from Monster to grow original content

Banijay Nordic today announces a new senior appointment at Norwegian scripted label Rubicon, with Håkon Briseid taking up the role of CEO.

Briseid joins Rubicon from Norway’s Monster, where he has held responsibility for the company’s scripted division for more than a decade.

During his time at Monster, Briseid executive produced dramas including The Half Brother, Nobel, Borderliner, Young&Promising, Pørni and upcoming Furia.

In his position at Rubicon, he will report to Banijay Nordic’s CEO, Jacob Houlind, and the region’s head of scripted, Johannes Jensen. With a remit to further grow Rubicon’s output, he will work with creative leaders Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin on building the company’s line-up of original content for both the Norwegian and international market. Briseid will take up the position early in 2022.

Rubicon’s slate includes Beforeigners, which is available across HBO Europe territories, and via HBO Max in the US. Season two will launch later this year with Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones), Ann Akin (I May Destroy You), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Billy Postlethwaite (Chernobyl), and Philip Rosch (The King) joining the cast.

Other credits include coming-of-age story Nach for Discovery Nordic, distributed by Banijay Rights, and a soon to be announced project for NRK. Eilif Skodvin and Anne Bjørnstad are also behing global success Lillyhammer, and The Councilman, which was also adapted for the Dutch market.

Briseid commented: “Sixteen years at Monster speaks for itself. It has been a fantastic ride and I am extremely proud of my colleagues and the upcoming slate. This is an opportunity I could not let go, as I have long-admired Rubicon’s slate of scripted series which shines a light on topics in the local and international zeitgeist. Eilif and Anne have a distinctive voice, often with a satirical twist, allowing the audience to connect with characters in a unique way. I look forward to working with them and the rest of the talented team at Rubicon, as well as joining the unrivalled community of scripted producers at Banijay.”

Bjørnstad and Skodvin said: “We’re delighted Håkon has decided to join Rubicon as our CEO. He has a deep understanding of the local and global market and it’s brilliant to have a well-respected leader team up with us, especially with a second season of Beforeigners on the horizon, and as we enter the next phase of creating new projects for our eclectic slate.”

Houlind added: “Nordic scripted content continues to take the world by storm, and we are incredibly proud of Rubicon’s productions. This appointment cements the company’s position as an industry trailbrazer.”