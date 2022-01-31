Banijay Nordic-owned Rubicon names NRK drama head Ivar Køhn as CEO

Banijay Nordic has appointed Ivar Køhn as CEO of its Norwegian scripted label Rubicon, poaching the experienced exec from public broadcaster NRK.

Køhn has been head of drama at NRK since 2013, overseeing original hits such as Countryman, which Rubicon produced, Atlantic Crossing, 22 July, State of Happiness and Mammon 2.

Before joining the pubcaster, Køhn spent six years leading the development and production department at the Norwegian Film Institute. He has also previously held posts at the Norwegian Film Fund, Maipo Film and has written and created his own scripted series.

At Rubicon, Køhn will work with the company’s creative leaders, Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin, to further build its pipeline of original programmes for the local and international markets.

Starting work on May 1, he will report to Banijay Nordic’s CEO, Jacob Houlind, and its head scripted in the region, Johannes Jensen.

The position of CEO at Rubicon had been due to be taken up by Håkon Briseid, whose appointment was announced in September. However, the former Monster exec subsequently decided to take on a different role.

Køhn said: “I’ve had a great eight years with a skilled and committed gang in NRK’s drama department, building a brilliant portfolio of hits. I feel very lucky to have been part of a very strong period of growth at a broadcaster with a conscious and innovative relationship with both drama and publishing.

“The time now feels right for a change of editor, for NRK, the industry and myself. There are great opportunities ahead for Norwegian drama, and to be involved in developing this through Rubicon TV will be challenging and super fun.

“The company is behind high-profile series such as Lilyhammer, Beforeigners and Countrymen, and is part of the worldwide community of producers in Banijay. I’m going to do something I’ve not done before, based on something I’ve been doing for quite some time.”