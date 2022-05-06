Banijay Mexico & US Hispanic develop ensemble unscripted comedy format

Banijay Mexico & US Hispanic has teamed up with Mexican comedy star, actor and writer Ricardo O’Farrill (Last One Laughing Mexico) on an unscripted comedy series.

The as-yet-untitled series follows a team of comedians led by O’Farrill, who is in charge of finding “solutions” to everyday problems through comedy, research and interviews with experts.

Fellow comedy stars Isabel Fernandez, Karla Camacho and Josuesy are set to join O’Farrill in the series, having previously worked together on the Prime Video series Last One Laughing Mexico.

Banijay Mexico & US Hispanic, which launched in September last year, is producing the next season of unscripted series LOL: Last One Laughing in Mexico for Prime Video.

Banijay Mexico & US Hispanic is also creating a Latin American production hub for LOL that will be based in Mexico City and overseen by the fledgling production label’s MD Marie Leguizamo, who has served as executive producer/showrunner for the last three seasons of the Mexico edition of LOL.

The studio recently officially opened its Mexico City offices after unveiling its first projects and building out its team.

The company, which is also based at Banijay Americas’ headquarters in LA, is focused on developing and producing original content in Spanish and English for broadcast, cable and streamers in the Mexican and US Hispanic markets.

Leguizamo said of the new unscripted show: “This is a series that we believe has the potential to become a successful format that can be produced locally on a territory-by-territory basis.”

Last month, Banijay Mexico & US Hispanic announced it had signed a deal with Becky G to produce an unscripted docuseries following emerging all-female Latin group ANGEL22. The project will be coproduced with 2WS Films. Becky G will serve as executive producer and also appear in the as-yet-untitled series.