Banijay Media Germany joins forces with football social media star Diyar Acar

Branded entertainment unit Banijay Media Germany has partnered with football entertainment creator Diyar Acar to create digital-first projects.

The partnership, described by Banijay Germany as “long-term,” will focus on the strategic development of Acar’s cross-platform format brands, marketing efforts and local and international distribution.

One of Germany’s leading figures in “digital sportainment,” Acar has more than 480,000 YouTube subscribers and two million followers on social media.

He has created formats such as Find the Pro and Road to Pro and set up events featuring stars like Ronaldinho, Lothar Matthäus, Alphonso Davies, Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck.

The partnership builds on Banijay Entertainment’s ongoing activities in the creator economy, including the launch of FCF, a creator-led football team in the Netherlands.

It also manages talent-led YouTube channels for the likes of Mr Bean and Jimmy Carr, while it has expanded brands such as MasterChef and Big Brother with MasterChef Creators and Big Brother: Knossi Edition.

The move also aligns with the company’s growing efforts in sports and branded entertainment following the launches of divisions Banijay Sports and Banijay Branded Entertainment.

Creator and entrepreneur Acar said: “From the very beginning, I developed my formats with the ambition of creating independent entertainment brands. And now I will be working with a team that has built large entertainment projects and can strategically develop my content.”

Christian Nienaber, managing director of Banijay Media Germany, said: “Diyar represents a new generation of sportainment – with a clear format identity, high production values and exceptional community engagement. We see enormous potential in strategically expanding his existing IP, jointly developing new formats, and sustainably elevating brand integrations to a new level.”