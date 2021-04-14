Banijay likes the sound of Mystery Duets

European production giant Banijay has licensed French entertainment format Mystery Duets from distributor Can’t Stop Media in a multi-territory deal.

Banijay will develop the show in Brazil, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Spain.

The format sees two celebrities share a stage and sing together without having any idea who their partner is at the beginning. As a screen rises between them, viewers have to guess the identity of one of the singers, which is kept secret.

French channel TF1 has also ordered new episodes of the original show to air later this year. The series is produced by local prodco DMLSTV, which also created Can’t Stop’s format The Secret Song.

UK-based distributor ITV Studios bought the local rights to Mystery Duet in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Australia and Israel at the beginning of February, before the original show had aired.

Carlotta Rossi-Spencer, head of formats acquisition at Banijay, said: “With Covid affecting everyone around the world, viewers continue to seek out entertaining, escapist and above all, fun shows. Mystery Duets ticks all these boxes and is one for the whole family to engage with together – another key trend we’re seeing in audiences. In partnership with our talented teams globally, I’ve no doubt we can ramp up this format further across international screens.”