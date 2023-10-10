Please wait...
Banijay Kids & Family’s Shasha & Milo heads to Pop, Family Channel

Shasha & Milo is produced by Zodiak Kids & Family France and Pingo Entertainment

UK children’s broadcaster Pop and WildBrain’s Family Channel in Canada have acquired Banijay Kids & Family’s forthcoming CGI animated series Shasha & Milo.

Shasha & Milo is produced by Banijay-owned Zodiak Kids & Family France and Pingo Entertainment in South Korea. The 25×22’ series plus 12×2’ shorts centre around two 12-year-olds as they juggle everyday life, alongside their secret roles as the Crescent Island Guardians.

Combining action and comedy, the protagonists are tasked with protecting the island from villainous cats and their plots to gain ultimate power, while navigating their own ability to transform between human, cat and a formidable hybrid form.

Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution is distributing the series internationally, excluding Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia, where Pingo Entertainment has the rights. Warner Bros Discovery Latin America, Tencent Video in China and EBS in South Korea are already on board the series.

Karolina Kaminska 10-10-2023 ©C21Media

