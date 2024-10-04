Please wait...
Banijay Kids & Family warms to Piripenguins

Piripenguins

NEWS BRIEF: Banijay’s children’s entertainment division, Banijay Kids & Family, has acquired the worldwide distribution rights (excluding the US) to comedy caper Piripenguins.

The 52×11’ series, commissioned by the BBC and Italy’s Rai, is produced by Eaglet Films (Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures) with Italy’s Red Monk Studio and Scotland’s Wild Child Animation. The BFI-backed UK Global Screen Fund also supported the project.

C21 reporter 04-10-2024 ©C21Media
