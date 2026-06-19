Banijay Kids & Family to distribute adult animated mockumentary Belzebubs

Banijay Kids & Family has acquired the distribution rights to upcoming adult animated mockumentary Belzebubs.

Coproduced by Finland’s Pyjama Films, Banijay Kids & Family’s Italian prodco Movimenti Production and Barcelona-based Mago Production, Belzebubs (13×22’) is currently in production for Finnish pubcaster YLE and TV3 in Catalonia, with presales also secured for RUV in Iceland and Prima in Czechia.

The black and white animated series is based on Finnish comic book artist JP Ahonen’s webcomic of the same name. Blending domestic comedy with heavy metal satire, the series follows a well-meaning stay-at-home dad striving to balance family life with his ambitions as the frontman of a heavy metal band, alongside his unconventional family navigating everyday chaos.

The band also exists in real life as a virtual group, of which Ahonen is the songwriter. The identities of the band members behind the animated characters are kept secret.

According to Banijay Kids & Family, the webcomic has garnered over 650,000 online fans so far, while the band’s two music videos have received over six million views on YouTube. The band’s second album and further animated music videos will be released in the near future. The comic book rights have been sold to over 20 countries.

The English voice cast for the series includes Andrew Wheildon-Dennis in the lead role, singer and comedian Jess Robinson, Pippa Haywood (Green Wing, Bridgerton), Amalia Vitale (Big Mood, Beyond Paradise), Charlie Hiscock (Ted Lasso) and James Alexander.

Ahonen is head writer, while Pyjama Films CEO and co-founder Terhi Väänänen produces with Movimenti’s co-founders and joint CEOs and creative directors Giorgio Scorza and Davide Rosio, plus Mago Production’s Peter Keydel.

Banijay Kids & Family will present Belzebubs to buyers at Mifa in Annecy next week.