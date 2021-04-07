Banijay Iberia unveils new top team

Banijay Iberia has revealed the revised local management team for its footprint in Spain and Portugal under the leadership of CEO Pilar Blasco.

The new executive group comprises chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) Javier García, international and business affairs director María Pinilla and director of digital strategy Felipe Jiménez Luna.

García started his career at Telefonica in 2000 and moved to Endemol in 2005, first joining its headquarters in the Netherlands, where he was appointed CFO of Endemol Spain, and later at its offices in Madrid. There he has held the position of CFO and COO for Endemol Shine Iberia since 2015.

As head of acquisitions and international at Endemol Shine Iberia, Pinalla has worked with all major distributors to bring new format adaptations to Spanish audiences, including Your Face Sounds Familiar and most recently The Bridge. In 2018 she stepped up to handle business affairs for all brands across Endemol Shine Iberia.

Since 2012, Luna has directed Tuiwok Estudios, a digital video division specialising in content creation and channel management for platforms such as YouTube, Playz, Mtmad and Flooxer. His credits include the Spanish version of Scandinavian teen drama Skam, produced by Movistar+ in collaboration with Zeppelin, where he collaborated as new media director.

The new team also includes director of communication Pilar Serrano, legal director Marta Ferrando, systems director Miguel Ángel Hernández and commercial director Jaume Vilalta.

Following Banijay’s US$2bn takeover of Endemol Shine, the Iberian arm of the company now includes Cuarzo Producciones, Diagonal TV, Endemol Portugal, Gestmusic, Magnolia, Shine Iberia, Tuiwok Estudios and Zeppelin, and has offices in Madrid, Barcelona, La Coruña and Lisbon.

The local group is behind some of the region’s biggest entertainment brands, such as MasterChef, Temptation Island, Big Brother and Operación Triunfo; new international IP including Your Face Sounds Familiar and The Bridge; and original scripted titles like Hierro, Heirs to the land, Auga Seca, Amar Es Para Siempre and The Idhún Chronicles.

Blasco said: “The new management team perfectly represents the richness of talent we have across the whole of Banijay Iberia. Creativity, commitment, versatility, responsibility and passion are part of our DNA and are the key to our past, present and future successes. I am proud to have this new team by my side as we continue to grow the business across both territories.”

Banijay Iberia’s production entities will continue to operate independently and under the direction of Juanra Gonzalo (Cuarzo Producciones), Macarena Rey (Shine Iberia and Endemol Portugal), Tinet Rubira (Gestmusic), Jaume Banacolocha (Diagonal TV), Amparo Castellano (Zeppelin and Magnolia) and Luna (Tuiwok Estudios).

Elsewhere, DLO Producciones continues to be led by José Manuel Lorenzo and Portocabo is directed by Alfonso Blanco.