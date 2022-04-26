Banijay Iberia partners with Pokeepsie Films to scale up original fiction output

Banijay Iberia has partnered with director, screenwriter and producer Álex de la Iglesia and actress and producer Carolina Bang’s Pokeepsie Films to grow its scripted offering.

Created in 2009, Pokeepsie Films is focused on youth-skewing content. It will now work with Banijay Iberia in Spain and Portugal to leverage the production giant’s wider distribution capabilities via Banijay Rights.

The label spans the fantasy, thriller and horror space. Current projects include 30 Monedas S2 (30 Coins) and recently premiered Veneciafrenia – the first part of The Fear Collection project, an anthology of horror movies by directors including Jorge Guerricaechevarría, Jaume Balagueró and Fernando Navarro (Venus).

Pokeepsie Films joins other companies in Banijay Iberia’s dual-territory-spanning portfolio such as Cuarzo Producciones, Diagonal TV, Endemol Portugal, Gestmusic, Magnolia, Shine Iberia, Tuiwok Estudios and Zeppelin.

Spain- and Portugal-based Banijay Iberia was formed in 2020 following the merger of Banijay and Endemol Shine.

Pilar Blasco, CEO at Banijay Iberia, said: “Today sees Banijay Iberia and Pokeepsie Films carve a common path with the purpose of building an ambitious slate of original fiction led by Álex and Carolina.

“In adding this brilliant duo to our creative network in Spain and Portugal, we further boost our offering in the region and cement our position as a home where talent can be creatively free and subsequently, at their best artistically.”

Marco Bassetti, CEO at Banijay, added: “In Pokeepsie Films, we have not only discovered great talent, but a genuinely unique creative proposition. Successfully breaking into the fantasy, thriller and horror space, they have fostered an incredibly strong standing in the market and built an impressive client base that spans the world.

“Critically acclaimed, and with a constantly evolving portfolio, they are a great partner for our group and will be hugely valuable in strengthening our scripted position in the Iberian market and across the globe.”