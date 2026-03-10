Banijay France’s Shine Fiction brings back cult comedy Kamoulox for Canal+

European production group Banijay Entertainment is re-booting surreal sketch comedy format Kamoulox for France’s Canal+.

To be produced by Banijay France label Shine Fiction (The Family Detective) and Les Molambakais, it re-unites presenters Kad Merad and Olivier Baroux for a re-imagined version titled Kamoulox+.

It will feature irreverent humour, original microdramas and brand-new segments alongside special guests.

Dominique Farrugia, CEO, Shine Fiction, said: “Kamoulox was an iconic show in France renowned for its offbeat and absurd humour. I’m thrilled to collaborate once again with Kad and Olivier to reimagine this cult format and spark a new wave of comedy, designed to deliver pure, light-hearted entertainment, and unapologetic laughter.”