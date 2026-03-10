Please wait...
Please wait...

Banijay France’s Shine Fiction brings back cult comedy Kamoulox for Canal+

Banijay Entertainment is re-booting Kamoulox for France’s Canal+

Julien Scussel

European production group Banijay Entertainment is re-booting surreal sketch comedy format Kamoulox for France’s Canal+.

To be produced by Banijay France label Shine Fiction (The Family Detective) and Les Molambakais, it re-unites presenters Kad Merad and Olivier Baroux for a re-imagined version titled Kamoulox+.

It will feature irreverent humour, original microdramas and brand-new segments alongside special guests.

Dominique Farrugia, CEO, Shine Fiction, said: “Kamoulox was an iconic show in France renowned for its offbeat and absurd humour. I’m thrilled to collaborate once again with Kad and Olivier to reimagine this cult format and spark a new wave of comedy, designed to deliver pure, light-hearted entertainment, and unapologetic laughter.”

Neil Batey 10-03-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Talpa Studios hires RTL Nederland's Sturkenboom as MD of global IP, strategy and operations
Warning of 'race to the bottom' as social media fuels extreme vertical stories
Cake takes minority stake in marketing agency KidsKnowBest
Council of Europe makes $2.4m available for independent series coproductions
Downbeat animation survey likely 'canary in the coal mine' moment for UK industry

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE