Banijay France, La Fabrique des Formats join forces to push new French formats globally

Banijay France is partnering with format investment fund La Fabrique des Formats to support French format creation, both locally and internationally.

Fonds La Fabrique – Banijay will fund creators of non-scripted and scripted formats to support the development and production of their projects. Beneficiaries of the cash injection will be decided by a selection committee made up of industry experts.

The fund will be administered by La Fabrique des Formats, with creatives benefiting from Banijay’s 120 production companies and footprint spanning 23 territories, as well as the support of its distribution arm Banijay Rights.

The investment will be spent in a range of areas to elevate the shows’ presentation to channels and platforms, including everything from writing assistance, the production of a trailer, or even bringing the concept to life with a pilot.

François de Brugada, CEO Banijay France, said: “This partnership further fosters our regional know-how, and we are very pleased to support La Fabrique des Formats with the innovative creation of Fonds La Fabrique des Formats – Banijay. Being headquartered in France, along with our local knowledge and global ambition, it is naturally our role to support the creative community here to ambitiously develop the next generation of hits for France and the world.”

Philippe Chazal, founder of La Fabrique des Formats, said: “We are very excited by this partnership with Banijay as this new fund significantly strengthens our ability to invest in the development of new, original content and to build format projects.”