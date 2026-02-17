Banijay Entertainment unveils multi-genre London TV Screenings line-up

Banijay Entertainment has unveiled its slate of scripted, factual and formats content for next week’s London Screenings, including the reboot of detective drama Wallander

The distribution arm of the European production giant will host its annual showcase at the event at Bafta on Wednesday February 25.

Headlining the company’s scripted offering is the reboot of Wallander by Jarowskij/Yellow Bird and Banijay Rights for TV4 and ARD Degeto, starring Gustaf Skarsgård.

The Forge’s new adaptation of Barbara Taylor-Bradford’s A Woman of Substance, alongside Falling, a modern love story from BAFTA-winning writer Jack Thorne, both for Channel 4 and are also included.

Half Man from Emmy-winning creator Richard Gadd produced by Mam Tor Productions in association with Thistledown Pictures for the BBC, BBC Scotland, and HBO is on the slate along with the adaptation of Caleb Azumah Nelson’s debut novel Open Water from Mam Tor Productions and B-Side Productions for BBC.

Third-party highlights include These Sacred Vows, an Irish comedy from Treasure Entertainment for RTÉ, and romantic comedy Two Years Later from Hoodlum for Paramount+.

The factual slate includes America’s Toughest Jails for Discovery from Lucky 8; Channel 4’s Mission To Space with Francis Bourgeois from Shine TV; Bear Grylls – Wild Reckoning for BBC One, BBC Cymru Wales and iPlayer from Tŷ’r Ddraig (part of Workerbee); Super Bowl Champions from NFL Films and BD4; and CNN Original series Eva Longoria: Searching for France from Hyphenate Media Group.

Sport adventure reality show Football Island, for Videoland from SimpelZodiak and Southfields in the Netherlands, heads up the format slate.

Culinary competition 100 Knives from Mastiff Sweden, Bunim/Murray Productions and Smart Dog Media for TV4 and primetime quiz show How Old Is Your Brain? from DMLS TV for M6 are also slated alongside singing competition Staying Alive from EndemolShine Germany for ProSieben and Joyn.

Psychological reality game The Dinner from SimpelZodiak and Talpa Studios for SBS6 is also being shopped to buyers while the slate also features comedy crime competition Who’s Guilty? from Metronome for DR1.

From its third-party non-scripted portfolio is cult strategic reality format Werewolves from StudioCanal and Dreamspark; superbrand Ninja Warrior from Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS); and digital-first format All Star Hide and Seek from Troot and Rabbit Film.

These new titles join existing hits on the Banijay catalogue including Big Brother and Peaky Blinders.

Prior to the event, ProSieben and its streamer Joyn in Germany have come on board a new music format from Banijay Entertainment that uses tech to bring the likes of Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse and Freddie Mercury back to the stage.

Produced by Endemol Shine Germany, Staying Alive sees chart-topping artists from today perform showstopping duets with some of the most iconic voices in music history.