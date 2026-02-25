Banijay Entertainment to adapt hit Japanese format You Laugh You Lose

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: European production giant Banijay Entertainment has secured the global format rights to Japanese comedy challenge format You Laugh You Lose.

The partnership with the show’s Tokyo-based creator, entertainment group Yoshimoto, will see Banijay lead local-language adaptations in its 23 territories.

Yoshimoto, which also created Prime Video’s LOL: Last One Laughing, will continue to oversee distribution in all other markets.

Originally airing on Nippon TV this year, You Laugh You Lose is an endurance test which sees competitors placed in hilarious situations and challenged not to crack up.

James Townley, chief content officer for development at Banijay Entertainment, said at this week’s London TV Screenings: “You Laugh You Lose is a blockbuster comedy classic in Japan. It is incredibly adaptable and complements our portfolio, offering our labels, and clients, a chance to craft a locally distinctive, market-defining hit.”