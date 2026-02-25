Please wait...
Please wait...

Banijay Entertainment to adapt hit Japanese format You Laugh You Lose

You Laugh You Lose debuted on Nippon TV

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: European production giant Banijay Entertainment has secured the global format rights to Japanese comedy challenge format You Laugh You Lose.

The partnership with the show’s Tokyo-based creator, entertainment group Yoshimoto, will see Banijay lead local-language adaptations in its 23 territories.

Yoshimoto, which also created Prime Video’s LOL: Last One Laughing, will continue to oversee distribution in all other markets.

Originally airing on Nippon TV this year, You Laugh You Lose is an endurance test which sees competitors placed in hilarious situations and challenged not to crack up.

James Townley, chief content officer for development at Banijay Entertainment, said at this week’s London TV Screenings: “You Laugh You Lose is a blockbuster comedy classic in Japan. It is incredibly adaptable and complements our portfolio, offering our labels, and clients, a chance to craft a locally distinctive, market-defining hit.”

Neil Batey 25-02-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Trump pressures Netflix to 'fire' board member Susan Rice, warns of 'consequences'
Ted Sarandos questions broadcasters 'feeding' YouTube for 'pennies on the dollar'
Apple TV acquires international crime thriller Unconditional from Keshet Int'l
TV Nova commissions Czech adaptation of BBC scripted comedy format Ghosts
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other streaming giants to be brought under Ofcom regulation in UK

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE