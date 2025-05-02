Please wait...
Banijay Entertainment adds Antwerp-set 30-something dramedy Boho to slate

Banijay Entertainment has added Boho, a six-part Flemish dramedy from Banijay Benelux label jonnydepony and commissioned by Streamz, to its scripted slate.

Abbie Boutkabout

Created by Abbie Boutkabout, Boho is a comedy-drama following three 30-something friends as they navigate life in the urban landscape of Borgerhout, one of Antwerp’s most eclectic neighbourhoods.

Played by Ikram Aoulad (Arcadia), Serine Ayari (Exen) and hip-hop artist Miss Angel (Dancing with the Stars), the trio grapple with the everyday pressures of life and modern adulthood.

From cultural expectations around careers, marriage and families, to the often-conflicting pursuit of their own dreams and happiness, each week they gather for ‘Fuzzy Fridays,’ a chaotic but comforting ritual of sharing over ‘nightshop’ wine and bad weed.

Boho is written by Boutkabout alongside Philippe De Schepper and Zita Theunynck. Banijay Entertainment said the series blends “raw honesty with humour, music and emotion.”

Helen Perquy, CEO of jonnydepony, said: “While Boho is a distinctly Flemish story, capturing the warmth and urban vibe of Borgerhout, the themes and characters are universally relatable – this could be in any European city.”

Nico Franks 02-05-2025 ©C21Media
