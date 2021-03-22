Banijay, Cannes team on second incubator

European production and distribution giant Banijay is teaming up with the City of Cannes and Université Côte d’Azur for the second time to run Content Creatives Incubator, a residency programme open to 15 young people.

The deadline for applications is May 2, 2021. The final 15 will spend October 11 to 30 in Cannes, working in teams and with mentors to complete original creative projects.

They will also be learning alongside the Mipcom trade event, which will be happening at the same time in Cannes.

At the end of the incubator period, the five teams will pitch their final idea to a jury of industry personalities. The team of three with the most original and successful project will be given the opportunity to join Banijay on either an internship or a fixed-term contract.

To apply, candidates must suggest an original concept for a TV channel or streaming platform by midnight on May 2. More specifically, the focus of the show should involve people not normally featured on TV.

