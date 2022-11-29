Banijay’s Yellow Bird UK adapts Swedish author Alex Schulman’s The Survivors

Yellow Bird UK, the UK arm of Banijay-backed Swedish production label Yellow Bird, has optioned the rights to author Alex Schulman’s The Survivors.

The London-based company, which is part of Banijay UK, plans to adapt the book as a feature film, with Swedish actor Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings, Westworld) writing and making his directorial debut.

Told in dual timelines, the novel traces the journey of three brothers to the lakeside cottage where they spent their formative summers and where a catastrophic event changed the course of their lives. The book has been sold into 33 countries to date.

“Gustaf Skarsgård, with decades of experience in front of the camera, is one of the most exceptional actors in the world – bringing humanity, intrigue and passion to every role,” said Berna Levin, creative director for Yellow Bird UK.

“I know Gustaf will do a terrific job of adapting The Survivors to the screen in his directorial debut, bringing his ability to deeply explore the human condition and essential, raw energy to this exciting project.”