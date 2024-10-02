Banijay-backed Scenery partners with Thomas Erdbrink on Middle East docs

Banijay Benelux-backed prodco Scenery is partnering with journalist and television presenter Thomas Erdbrink on the development of three new documentaries for Dutch streamer, Videoland.

Former New York Times correspondent, Erdbrink, is an award-winning journalist recognised by the top journalist prize in the Netherlands, De Tegel.

His previous projects include Onze Man in Teheran (Our Man in Tehran), a docu-series for public broadcaster, VPRO.

With Scenery, Erdbrink is set to draw on his experience of living in the Middle East for 25 years, to develop these new documentaries.

Anouk Kamminga, head of non-scripted, Scenery said: “Thomas has an impressive track record both nationally and internationally, and his stories always leave a lasting impact. Our goal is to work with the most influential Dutch and international creators and journalists to tell stories that matter – stories that open doors to worlds many would normally have no insight into. The collaboration with Thomas and his team aligns perfectly with our ambition to make a difference and we are very proud to work with them.”

Erdbrink added: “Scenery’s international approach immediately resonated with me, and its expertise and experience with groundbreaking projects like Human Playground made it the perfect partner for my new series. From the very first meeting, there was a natural synergy with the team, and I’m particularly excited to work closely together.”

Scenery’s previous credits include Human Playground, Spaceship Earth, Ruud Gullit and the Mysteries of Ancient Egypt, Floortje Gaat Mee, and Max Verstappen: Off The Beaten Track. The company is also behind Front Row, a documentary feature following a talented group of Ukrainian dancers, which is among Banijay Entertainment’s slate for Mipcom.