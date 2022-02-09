Please wait...
Banijay Asia appoints Rajesh Chadha as exec VP, business head of scripted

French producer-distributor Banijay has appointed Rajesh Chadha as exec VP and business head of scripted content at its Asian arm.

Rajesh Chadha

Chadha, who is based in India, will be responsible for developing Banijay Asia’s scripted slate. Scripted projects on its existing slate include family film Tribhanga, drama series Matsya Kaand, comedy Call My Agent: Bollywood and thriller Hostages.

With a media and entertainment career spanning over 27 years, Chadha has spearheaded projects at companies including BBC Studios, RBNL and Endemol. At BBC Studios, he led the content execution for OTT series Criminal Justice and Out of Love in India.

Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder of Banijay Asia, said: “Innovation and creation is the way forward in the rapidly changing content industry and we are delighted to have Rajesh join the leadership team.

“His determination and wealth of experience in the space will certainly add immense value to our future endeavours.”

Karolina Kaminska 09-02-2022 ©C21Media

