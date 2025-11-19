Banijay Americas’ BD4 hits home run with doc looking at baseball in Japan

BD4, Banijay Americas’ premium documentary label, is on board a feature documentary about the 2025 Major League Baseball (MBL) World Tour that will be released next year.

Homecoming: The Tokyo Series is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jason Sterman and produced by Supper Club alongside MLB Studios and BD4.

It will be released in cinemas in February next year by Fathom Entertainment, the specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide.

The film reveals how Japan’s culture, craft, and devotion to baseball have helped shape the game’s evolution culminating with the 2025 MLB World Tour featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

“Major League Baseball continues to transcend around the globe,” said Noah Garden, MLB deputy commissioner, business and media.

“Collaborating on this film to showcase how America’s pastime has become a world game is an opportunity we couldn’t pass up and are excited for fans everywhere to see.”