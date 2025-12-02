Banged Up locks down Polish version on Canal+

NEWS BRIEF: Canal+ in Poland has commissioned a local version of factual format Banged Up, created by Shine TV for Channel 4 in the UK.

The first two episodes will premiere on December 3 exclusively on Canal+’s streaming platform. The Polish version will immerse seven influencers into the stark reality of prison life by placing them inside a decommissioned jail, living side-by-side with former offenders.