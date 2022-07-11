Please wait...
Band lines up its own MasterChef Senior

MasterChef Senior

NEWS BRIEF: Brazilian network Band is the latest international channel to commission a local version of MasterChef Senior, a spin-off from the main format showcasing the culinary skills of the older generation.

Banijay-owned Endemol Shine Brasil will produce MasterChef+ for Band following the success of the MasterChef Senior specials, produced by Shine Iberia for La 1. Banijay Rights handles international sales of finished programme and format.

